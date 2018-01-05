Brides offered £100 to arrive at church on time

Video

Nothing is more likely to make a groom nervous on his big day than the bride showing up late - but it can also irritate the vicar.

Canon John Corbyn, who runs two churches in Kent - the Holy Cross in Bearsted, and St Mary's in Thurnham, near Maidstone - has come up with an incentive to encourage brides to be punctual.

He is offering a reduction in church fees of £100 as long as brides walk down the aisle within 10 minutes of their scheduled service.