Making T-Jay's last months happy

The Gillingham family making their baby's last months happy
Baby T-Jay has an incurable nerve condition and only months to live.
His parents want to make that time as comfortable as possible for him and say they need a vital piece of equipment to do that.
29 Jan 2018
