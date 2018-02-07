Call for new law following murder

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Molly McLaren murder: Calls for a register of stalkers
After the murder of Molly McLaren by her ex-boyfriend Joshua Stimpson, calls have been made for a change in the law.
A Hastings woman who was stalked for a decade says a national register of offenders would allow the police to identify those who could turn violent.
-
07 Feb 2018
- From the section Kent
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-kent-42979512/molly-mclaren-murder-calls-for-a-register-of-stalkersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window