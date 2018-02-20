Puppy recruited to save lives
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Puppy recruited to Kent fire service to save lives

Buzz, a 19-week-old cocker spaniel, has become Kent Fire and Rescue Service's first working dog for four years.

He will undertake two years training in how to save lives in an emergency.

The dog's handler, Andy Parks, said: "As he completes his training he will become a very valuable work tool asset."

  • 20 Feb 2018
  • From the section Kent