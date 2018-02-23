Media player
Ex-UKIP leader Henry Bolton 'not finished' with politics
The ousted UKIP leader Henry Bolton, from Folkestone, has told BBC South East he has not finished with politics.
He received a vote of no confidence after his girlfriend Jo Marney sent racist messages about Meghan Markle.
On Thursday he resigned his membership from UKIP.
23 Feb 2018
Kent
