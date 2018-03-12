Media player
Drivers filmed using phones by undercover police in lorry
More than 30 drivers have been stopped by Kent Police after being filmed while using their mobile phones at the wheel.
Officers used an unmarked lorry cab to film directly into commercial vehicles between 6 and 9 March.
During the operation 44 drivers were stopped, with 31 drivers being spotted using their mobile phones at the wheel.
12 Mar 2018
