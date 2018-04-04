Mum donates kidney to man she's never met
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gravesend mother donates kidney to man she had not met

A mother from Gravesend has donated a life-saving kidney to a man despite not meeting him until after agreeing to it.

Katy Ludlow offered to help Ravi Nihal after making friends with his wife at the school their children go to.

Mr Nihal, who suffered chronic kidney failure, had been undergoing dialysis while he waited for a transplant.

  • 04 Apr 2018