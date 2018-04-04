'Fentanyl is a killer'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Deal mum delighted 'killer' drug to be listed in guidance

A mother from Deal whose teenage son died after taking a powerful prescription drug says she's "delighted" there will be tougher guidelines for prosecuting dealers.

Robert Fraser died after taking fentanyl.

The drug has been linked to 122 deaths in the UK.

  • 04 Apr 2018