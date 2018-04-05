Teen with tumour turned away from A&E
Maidstone hospital 'turns away' boy with brain tumour

When Jayden Powell's headaches got too much for him to bear his family took him to Maidstone Hospital's A&E department.

He was referred to a doctor and sent away with pain relief.

It was only during an eye examination by an optician that a brain tumour was discovered.

