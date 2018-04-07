Vicar funds church repairs with beer

Media player
Drinkers in the Conqueror micro pub in Ramsgate are raising a glass to their local vicar.
The Rev Andrew Jacobson, from St Laurence-in-Thanet, is selling St Laurence Gridiron beer to help raise funds for his church.
More thank 1,000 bottles are being made with the help of brewer Paul Wenham-Jones.
07 Apr 2018
