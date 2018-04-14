Media player
Thousands gather to celebrate Vaisakhi in Gravesend
Gravesend has one of the largest Sikh communities in the country and thousands visited for the annual Vaisakhi celebration.
Dancers, floats and swordsmen paraded through the streets and music filled the air earlier.
14 Apr 2018
