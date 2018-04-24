'Sleepy' border staff missing migrants
Video

Migrants smuggled into UK past "sleepy" border officials

A convicted people smuggler and an illegal migrant have told the BBC they gain access to the UK by taking advantage of over-worked officials who "don't care".

Criminal networks charge up to £12,000 for fake travel documents, which they say are often poorly checked by "tired and sleepy" border officials in France and the UK.

