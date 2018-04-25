Media player
Studying the therapeutic benefits of keeping hens
Nicole Holt is undertaking research at Canterbury Christ Church University into the therapeutic benefits of keeping chickens.
She said she loves her pets because they are "so entertaining".
25 Apr 2018
