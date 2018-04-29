Media player
Paddlers clean up the River Medway of litter
Rubbish regularly accumulates on river banks.
Now, the unsightly problem has prompted a group of canoeists and kayakers to use their skills to clean up a 20-mile stretch of the Medway in Kent.
29 Apr 2018
