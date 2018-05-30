Stuart, 11, is a parkour 'child genius'
Parkour boy: Stuart Perry, 11, is a 'child genius'

Stuart Perry, from Broadstairs in Kent, trains three times a week with the Thanet Parkour Academy.

He said: "I love parkour because it's a way of expressing my emotions through movement."

Coach Tyler Frankland said Stuart was a "child genius".

