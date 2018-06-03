Media player
Teams travel from Japan for annual custard pie competition
The small Kent village of Coxheath, near Maidstone, has hosted the World Custard Pie Championship for the 51st year.
Thirty two teams from all over the UK competed, along with three teams from Japan.
This year's winner came from the host village.
03 Jun 2018
