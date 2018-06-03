Custard pie competition "famous" in Japan
Teams travel from Japan for annual custard pie competition

The small Kent village of Coxheath, near Maidstone, has hosted the World Custard Pie Championship for the 51st year.

Thirty two teams from all over the UK competed, along with three teams from Japan.

This year's winner came from the host village.

