Ryan's battle against Batten disease
Video

The family of a 12-year-old boy will climb Snowdon this weekend to raise awareness of the rare degenerative condition he suffers from.

Ryan Buggins from Ash, near Canterbury, Kent, has Batten disease.

A fatal disease of the nervous system, it causes seizures, visual impairment and a loss of mobility.

  • 04 Jun 2018