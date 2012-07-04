Video

Beach huts are set to make a return to the seafront at the Lancashire seaside resort of St Annes.

Planning permission has been granted for 45 huts, three decades after the previous ones were demolished.

The company behind the huts said hundreds of people had expressed an interest, despite their cost of £36,000 plus an annual licence fee.

Beach huts had their heyday in the resort in the 1950s with 30 on the seafront.

However, by the 1980s they had fallen into disrepair and were pulled down.

The new huts, complete with electricity and running water, could be installed by August this year.