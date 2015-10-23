Burnley abduction: CCTV of sex offender before six-year-old girl taken

Video

A sex offender was captured on CCTV circling the streets before he abducted a six-year-old girl.

Imran Khan followed the girl on her bike then bundled her into the boot of his car in Nairne Street, Burnley, Lancashire, on 26 March.

The 34-year-old, of Pendle Street, Accrington, was jailed for life at Burnley Crown Court and must serve a minimum term of six years and 215 days.

He admitted abducting the girl, intending to commit a sexual offence and breaching a sexual offences' prevention order.