Pac-man and pals reborn in retro video game arcade

Just what is it about arcade video games that reduces grown men to the teenage boys they used to be?

Twelve months ago, Andy Palmer, an enthusiast from Haslingden, Lancashire, opened up an arcade featuring more than 120 vintage games.

Due to visitor demand, he is moving to Bury, Greater Manchester, where he is creating the "largest classic arcade in Europe".

BBC North West Inside Out reporter Simon O'Brien could not resist the chance to experience an electronic blast from his past.

