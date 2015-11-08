Amputee veteran Rick Clement walks at Remembrance event

Video

A former soldier who lost his legs during the war in Afghanistan has walked in public for the first time at a Remembrance Sunday service.

Sgt Rick Clement stepped on a bomb during the conflict in 2010.

Despite medics saying he may never walk again, he used his prosthetic legs to lay a wreath at Blackpool cenotaph.

He said: "I took my first three steps and there was a wave of emotion - something I've not experienced that much, well ever, before."