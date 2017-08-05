Wyre Council considers £100 fine for seagull feeders

Video

A council in Lancashire could impose £100 fines for people who feed seagulls.

A public consultation is being held by Wyre Council, which hopes the birds will become less aggressive if they are fed less.

In May, £80 fines were introduced for feeding seagulls in east Devon.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds says on its website that - while it is "best to avoid widespread feeding of gulls" - landfill tips should also be well-managed and streets should be regularly cleaned.