Video

Two people are being sought by police over an "unprovoked" arson attack on a "popular family business".

Police said they were called to a fire at Burnley Electrical and DIY on Briercliffe Road at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.

CCTV footage shows two people approaching the shop and breaking a window, before throwing liquid inside and lighting a match.

Lancashire Police said the fire was "fortunately" contained between the window of the premises and a metal shelving unit inside.