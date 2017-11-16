Arson attack on Burnley shop
'Unprovoked' arson attack on Burnley DIY shop caught on CCTV

Two people are being sought by police over an "unprovoked" arson attack on a "popular family business".

Police said they were called to a fire at Burnley Electrical and DIY on Briercliffe Road at about 03:30 GMT on Saturday.

CCTV footage shows two people approaching the shop and breaking a window, before throwing liquid inside and lighting a match.

Lancashire Police said the fire was "fortunately" contained between the window of the premises and a metal shelving unit inside.