The poet Tony Walsh, whose words at the Manchester bomb attack vigil moved many people, looks ahead after a difficult year.

Speaking from the top of Blackpool Tower, his poem "Up 'ere" recalls past events - including the 22 killed after the Ariana Grande concert in May and the deaths of 96 people due to the 1989 Hillsborough football stadium disaster.

He also celebrates the spirit of those in north-west England and their "love shown as defiance".

