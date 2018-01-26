Media player
Hero fiancé tackles jewellery shop thief
CCTV has been released of a have-a-go hero tackling a thief in a jewellery shop in Preston.
The husband-to-be, who was with his fiancé collecting her engagement ring, sprang into action when the burglar burst in.
The thief was later jailed for 16 weeks for burglary.
26 Jan 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window