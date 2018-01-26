Man tackles jewellery thief
Video

Hero fiancé tackles jewellery shop thief

CCTV has been released of a have-a-go hero tackling a thief in a jewellery shop in Preston.

The husband-to-be, who was with his fiancé collecting her engagement ring, sprang into action when the burglar burst in.

The thief was later jailed for 16 weeks for burglary.