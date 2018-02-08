Media player
Blackpool Tower Ballroom sparkles after spring clean
Blackpool Tower Ballroom has been spruced up during its annual spring clean.
Chandeliers, weighing half a tonne and containing more than a thousand crystals, have been winched down for a spot of dusting.
08 Feb 2018
- From the section Lancashire
