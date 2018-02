Video

The family of former England and Blackpool footballer Jimmy Armfield have made emotional tributes to him at his funeral.

His sons and granddaughter told mourners at St Peter's Church, where he played the organ, about the impact he had on his family in private.

The private service was relayed to fans who gathered in the stand named after him at Blackpool FC's stadium.

