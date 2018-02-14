Virtual ride on £16m rollercoaster

Media player
New Blackpool rollercoaster loops through other rides
A virtual preview of a new £16m rollercoaster due to open at Blackpool Pleasure Beach has been released.
The final piece of track is being added to the ride, which loops through the theme park's other rides and is set to open in the spring.
14 Feb 2018
- From the section Lancashire
