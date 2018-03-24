Video

A degree in soap opera production has been launched by a Lancashire university, with students producing their very own drama.

The two-year BA (Hons) course in Continuing Drama Production at Preston's University of Central Lancashire will give students the skills they need to produce, film and edit.

The soap produced will be on local TV channel, That's Lancashire, and even have its own Rovers Return as the former Lamb and Packet pub has been bought for filming interior shots.