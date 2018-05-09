Why I had a double mastectomy at 24
Preston woman, 24, explains double mastectomy decision

A woman who has a gene mutation meaning she is at "high risk" of cancer has had a double mastectomy at the age of 24.

Esther Taylor from Preston, Lancashire, said nine of her relatives had contracted the disease and was strongly advised to have the operation.

She has been offered support from Liberty X pop star Michelle Heaton, who also underwent the procedure.

