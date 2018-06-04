Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Northern Rail 'delays are a joke'
Train operator Northern has introduced a temporary timetable that removes 165 daily services until 29 July.
But frustrated commuters are still complaining of problems, with one from Preston in Lancashire, saying the service is "a joke".
-
04 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window