Emily, 10, secures modelling contract
Lancashire girl, 10, secures model job after surgery

A 10-year-old cerebral palsy sufferer from Lancashire has won a modelling contract with River Island after competing with 5,000 other entrants for a place.

Emily won the contract despite undergoing physiotherapy after a major operation to help her walk - and taking her school SATS tests.

She says she's now aiming to "achieve more".

  • 04 Jun 2018