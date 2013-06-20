Video

Bell ringers from Leeds Minster have been practising at Selby Abbey ahead of a prestigious national competition.

The Leeds branch of the Yorkshire Association of Change Ringers beat rivals from all over England to make it through to the final of the National 12-bell Striking Contest.

It takes place at Ripon Cathedral on Saturday, with Leeds competing against Birmingham, Bristol, Cambridge, Melbourne, the Society of Royal Cumberland Youths, Towcester, York and the Ancient Society of College Youths.