Stanley Spencer's Gardening on show at Leeds school
Pupils at a primary school in Leeds have been able to get up close and personal with a treasured painting in the comfort of their own school.
Leeds Art Gallery loaned Stanley Spencer's 1945 work Gardening to Meadowfield Primary in Halton Moor for the day.
It is part of a nationwide project which hopes to inspire the next generation of artists.
14 Oct 2013
