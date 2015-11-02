Bradford volunteers aid Syrian refugees in Jordan

Video

Volunteers from a Bradford-based charity have returned from the Middle East where they were helping refugees fleeing Syria.

The Human Relief Foundation sends groups of young people to Jordan to offer aid in refugee camps on the border.

The BBC's Inside Out programme was given exclusive access to film Bradford University student Merna and other volunteers on the charity's latest trip.

Dan Johnson reports.

For more watch Inside Out on BBC One Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 on Monday 2 November and nationwide for 30 days thereafter on the iPlayer.