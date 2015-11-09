Celebration in Bradford of ballet teacher Dorothy Stevens' career

Video

A gala ballet performance has been held in Bradford to celebrate a woman's 70-year career as a ballet teacher.

Dorothy Stevens, 90, started teaching ballet at 18 years old and has taught thousands of children at the school in Halifax.

Former pupil and professional ballerina Charlotte Ingleson organised the celebration performance at the Alhambra Theatre in Bradford.

Miss Stevens' students have gone on to perform with some of the world's leading ballet companies.

Her achievements were recognised with an MBE in 2002.