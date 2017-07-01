Celebrities mark bullied boy's birthday

Video

When a dad posted online about his bullied son he got a massive response.

Thousands of people, including dozens of celebrities, tweeted their support.

Chris Hope-Smith, from Leeds, had asked for birthday messages to be sent to his son Ollie, who is nine next week.

