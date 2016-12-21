Exploding West Yorkshire shed prompts fuel safety advice

Video

A garden shed was destroyed by fire after petrol vapour was ignited by a faulty light fitting.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV last month, has prompted West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to issue a warning about storing fuel at home.

Fire Investigation Officer Jamie Lister said: "Petrol produces a vapour which is extremely flammable and must be treated with utmost care. To create a potentially explosive atmosphere there only needs to be a small amount of petrol vapour present, as little as 1.4%."