Exploding West Yorkshire shed prompts fuel safety advice
A garden shed was destroyed by fire after petrol vapour was ignited by a faulty light fitting.
The incident, which was captured on CCTV last month, has prompted West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue to issue a warning about storing fuel at home.
Fire Investigation Officer Jamie Lister said: "Petrol produces a vapour which is extremely flammable and must be treated with utmost care. To create a potentially explosive atmosphere there only needs to be a small amount of petrol vapour present, as little as 1.4%."
04 Jul 2017
