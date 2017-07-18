Emergency landing on Jet2 flight after cabin pressure drops

Video

Passengers on board a Jet2 flight have described the moment of "panic" when the cabin air pressure dropped to such an extent oxygen masks had to be released.

The flight from Ibiza to Leeds on Sunday required an emergency landing at Barcelona airport, with passengers then changing planes for the remainder of their journey.

Tom Miller, who was on the flight, told BBC Look North: "You're going down and there is so much panic, it levelled out but if felt so close to the water."

Jet2 said the flight was diverted due to a "minor technical issue" and apologised to those who were on the plane.