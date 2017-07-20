Video
Leeds club night Back to Basics returns with classical twist
Leeds club night Back to Basics is marking its 25th anniversary by joining forces with Opera North to perform some of its biggest dancefloor hits.
The floor-fillers will be performed in The Symphonic Sounds of Back To Basics at Millennium Square on 28 July.
The open air party is a collaboration between club promoters and the 50-piece Orchestra of Opera North.
Back to Basics founder Dave Beer said: "I'm going to be in floods of tears. For a lad from a council estate in Pontefract, Leeds was like New York to me when I was a little boy.
"So to be there and to be honoured in this way in the middle of Leeds, with the golden owls looking down on us, it's going to be a very emotional moment for me."
-
20 Jul 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire