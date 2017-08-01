Halifax Piece Hall opens after £19m regeneration

Video

The UK's only surviving 18th Century cloth trading hall has re-opened after a £19m restoration.

The opening of the Grade I listed Piece Hall in Halifax was delayed several times since work started in 2014.

Hannah Cockroft, the Halifax-born British wheelchair racer and Paralympian, rang a bell to mark the start of trading on Yorkshire Day.

The Piece Hall Trust said: "It's not easy to get across the scale and grandeur of the place."