Four-year-old Toby Nye, from Leeds, gets a superhero surprise

A four-year-old with cancer got a special superhero surprise when some of his favourite characters turned up at his home.

Toby Nye, from Osmondthorpe, Leeds, has stage four neuroblastoma.

The event on Sunday, organised by CPM Entertainers, saw characters such as Transformers robot Bumblebee, War Machine and Wonder Woman entertain Toby, his family and friends.

Mum, Stacey, said he had been overwhelmed by the surprise.

"It was amazing, just out of this world. We just never expected any of that, it was unbelievable," she said.