Bernard Kenny: Jo Cox assistant pays tribute to 'hero'

An assistant of the late MP Jo Cox said she feels an "overwhelming sadness" that the man who was awarded the George Medal for trying to stop her murder died before he was able to collect it.

Bernard Kenny was stabbed as he intervened when Thomas Mair attacked Mrs Cox in Birstall, West Yorkshire in 2016. The 79-year-old died on Monday morning.

Mrs Cox's senior caseworker Sandra Major, who witnessed the attack, said Mr Kenny "loved his family so much".