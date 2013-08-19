Leeds flat 'left fly-infested' after neighbour death

Video

A woman whose home has been infested with flies after a dead body lay undiscovered in a neighbouring flat says she feels "let down" by her landlord.

Beau Marr, from Holt Park, Leeds, said her rented home has been uninhabitable for two weeks as a housing association had not sent anyone to do a deep clean.

She started to notice maggots appearing at the property, before thousands of flies started to fill the rooms.

The site owner said unavoidable delays had affected the matter being resolved.