Flash flood causes travel disruption in east Leeds

Video

Flood warnings have been put in place in east Leeds after 4cm (40mm) of rain fell in one hour during a morning heavy downpour.

The flash flood caused water to enter a supermarket in Killingbeck, submerged roads and caused some delays on rail journeys between York and Manchester.

The warnings were put in place close to the A64 York Road in both Gipton and Halton, with a further warning near the A58 Easterly Road in Fearnville.