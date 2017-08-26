Video
Leeds West Indian Carnival elects its king and queen after a contest involving 19 costumes
Leeds West Indian Carnival has elected its king and queen as the event celebrates its 50th anniversary.
Eleanor Claxton, 27 and Athan Martin, 21, were picked after a competition at West Yorkshire Playhouse.
Ms Claxton, from Chapel Allerton, was crowned with her costume Hellfire Heaven Reign, which involves a dancing devil that turns into a angel.
The winners will lead the carnival parade on its way around the city from Potternewton Park on Monday.

