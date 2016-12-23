Floods inspire community 'folk opera'

Video

People from the Calder Valley have starred in a 'folk opera' inspired by the Boxing Day floods of 2015.

After months of rehearsals, the curtain was raised for 'Calderland' at the Piece Hall in Halifax.

The production celebrates the resilience and recovery of the area since the disaster.

