Could you be the Voice of Bradford?

BBC Radio Leeds is offering an opportunity to join the BBC reporting on events in 2018.

The station says it's looking for that special someone who has character and personality.

You do not need any presenting or reporting experience and they do not expect you to be a journalist.

The successful applicant will be someone who has the character and personality to find and tell the stories of Bradford.

Open auditions will take place on Saturday 7 October at The Studio, Bradford Alhambra, Morley St, Bradford BD7 1AJ.

