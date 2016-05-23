Video

As health experts warn of the increasing global threat of antibiotic resistance, the University of Leeds is developing a tool to help prevent their unnecessary use.

Scientists are working on a method to allow GPs to identify within minutes if a patient is suffering from a viral or bacterial infection.

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out Yorkshire and Lincolnshire at 19:30 BST on BBC One on Monday 23 October, or via iPlayer for seven days afterwards.