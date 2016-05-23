Video
Antibiotic resistance: Leeds scientists develop microchip tool
As health experts warn of the increasing global threat of antibiotic resistance, the University of Leeds is developing a tool to help prevent their unnecessary use.
Scientists are working on a method to allow GPs to identify within minutes if a patient is suffering from a viral or bacterial infection.
22 Oct 2017
- From the section Leeds & West Yorkshire