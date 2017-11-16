Video

Sana Nosheen didn't expect to feel disconnected from her baby.

But the 21-year-old beauty blogger from Bradford suffered with post-natal depression after the birth of her son a year ago.

She said the support network of her family and husband helped her - without them it would have been "one hundred million times harder".

Official NHS figures show that people from black minority ethnic (BME) groups are around half as likely as white British people to receive treatment for mental health issues.

Charities have said that could be because of cultural stigmas.